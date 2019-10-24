Olmo, J. Jeffrey July 16, 1968 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Raymond Olmo, Sr. Survived by mother, Phyllis Olmo; son, Jason; brothers, Christian (Christine) and Raymond (Yvette) Olmo, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Chandler (Sami), Brooke, Jessica, Ryan, MaKenna and Mason; longtime friend, Brian Cady. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10am, at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery (78th and Center St). JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

