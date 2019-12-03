Olechoski, Dorothy K.

Olechoski, Dorothy K. May 31, 1931 - November 30, 2019 Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Olechoski; parents; son, Don Olechoski; and two sisters. Survived by her children, Ron (Patti) Olechoski, Patti (Matt) Willis, and Marylin (Dave) Young; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many more nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5-7pm, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St., Omaha, NE 68107) with a Vigil service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment at St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

