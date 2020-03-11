Olcott, Bette Lou July 19, 1931 - February 27, 2020 Age 88, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Chris and Blanche (Moore) Lehnhardt. Survived by son, Peter Olcott; daughter, Patricia Olcott; granddaughter, Jessica Olcott; grandson, Jahve Legrande; and brother, Fritz Lehnhardt. CELEBRATION of BETTE'S LIFE: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10am at Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church, 851 N 74th St, Omaha, NE. Memorials to: Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church. To leave a condolence, visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To send flowers to the family of Bette Olcott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
Underwood Hills Presbyterian Church
851 North 74th Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.