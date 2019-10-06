Okelberry, Caroline Helena

Okelberry, Caroline Helena 1944 - 2019 Age 75 of Lincoln, NE. Passed on October 2, 2019 due to an aortic aneurysm. Her passing was very peaceful. Born in Omaha to John and Helen (Lundgren) Urban. MEMORIAL will be held with SERVICE at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th in Lincoln on Wednesday, October 9, at 10:30am, with luncheon and social following. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Caroline will be Interred beside her husband, Dale "Clair" Okelberry, in Goshen, UT (date to be announced). Condolences to: www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 402-488-0934

