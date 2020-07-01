Ohms, Amond G. Amond G. Ohms, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska died at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Survivors include his children, Neil (Melanie) Ohms, Diane (Tim) Johnson, Diane (Kevin) Bayne; grandchildren, Daniel Ohms, Nathan Ohms, Leah Johnson; sister, Verda Johnson. VISITATION: will be held at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, Iowa on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-8pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: will be held at Harlan Cemetery in Harlan, Iowa on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2pm. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th St. | Harlan, IA 51537 | 712-755-3135

