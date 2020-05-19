O'Hearn, Suzanne E. January 24, 1952 - May 17, 2020 Survived by her siblings, Rodney (Lorraine) Lechtenberg, Karen (Russell) Grove, Steve Lechtenberg, Kevin (Patty) Lechtenberg, Jean Taylor, Victoria (Michael) Grosso; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Michael) Howell,Tom (Danielle) Lechtenberg, Amy (Shawn) Watson, Jennifer (Federico) Gallardo, Benjamin Grove, Jonathan Grove, Brian Lechtenberg, Sarah Lechtenberg, Lisa (Michael) Jones, Nicki (Geoff) Taylor Moore, Lauren Grosso, Vincent Grosso; great-nieces and great-nephews. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES will be livestreamed beginning Friday, May 22, 11am from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield, NE. Interment Calvary. Visitation begins Thursday 5pm at the Pacific Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 7pm. Subject to CDC Guidelines. Memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

