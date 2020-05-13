O'Halloran, Betty M. May 15, 1928 - May 9, 2020 Age 91. Preceded in death by husband, Frank; brothers, Bill and Gene. Survived by children, Mary Anne, Philip (Susan), Theresa Robinson (Pete), Kevin (Jenny); brother, Merle Trelow (Evonne); numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, 47pm at mortuary. Private family Mass Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Following CDC Guidelines. Memorials to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn and Dream Weavers Foundation, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

