O"Grady, Jacquelyn R. "Jess"

O'Grady, Jacquelyn R. "Jess" Age 71 - June 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at age 71. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merritt and Theresia Rees. She is survived by many friends and family; and her beloved dog, Eddie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jess will live in our hearts forever. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of O'Grady, Jacquelyn R. "Jess" as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

