Ogg, Phyllis Dean (Titus/Mohler) September 26, 1936 - March 1, 2020 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by husband, Tommy; parents, Ivan Titus, Carl Mohler, Ruth Cottam; parents-in-law, Harold Ogg, Lloyd and Lucile Janovec; sisters, Pat Mederas, Elaine (Jim) Hurley; brother, William (Orlee Schant) Titus, sister-in-law, Eileen Ogg; brother-in-law, Charles Ogg. Survived by children, Cheri (Dan) Synowicki, Sandra (William) Curlis, Susan (Dave) Zajac, Michelle (Doug) Rowin, Mike (Vicki) Ogg; 17 grandchildren and spouses, 3 grandkids-in-law; 19 great-grandchildren with the 20th due in April; 5 great-grandchildren-in-law; sister, Noreen (Pete) Darveaux; brother-in-law, Harold Ogg; 3 aunts-in-law; uncle-in-law; lifelong family friends, the entire James and Donna Kohlbek family; and her beloved dog KC; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be greatly missed. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St. Interment LaBorde Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

