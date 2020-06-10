Ogard, Alice K.

Ogard, Alice K. November 25, 1926 - June 8, 2020 Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Ogard. Loving mother of, Timothy Ogard and Pamela (David) Emken; loving grandmother of Kyley, Lea, Adam, Cody and Emily; great grandmother of Austin, Evan, Savannah, Eli, Knox, Jackson and Wyatt; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, June 12th from 6pm -8pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. Private Burial Services will be held. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Ogard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.