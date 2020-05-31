Oeth, Anne M.

Oeth, Anne M. July 18, 1971 - May 28, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we share the news of Anne Oeth's passing after a brief battle with cancer. She died at home with her family on May 28, 2020 at the age of 48. She is survived by her husband, John Oeth; daughters, Grace (21) and Olivia (18); and son, John (14); brother, Gregory Peterson (Amy); and sister, Susie Quinn (Don); and nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, June 4th at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live-cast" button. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Oeth Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

