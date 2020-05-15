Oesterle, Robert K. July 3, 1960 - May 12, 2020 Our devoted Rob went to his Heavenly home on May 12, 2020 surrounded by those that loved him. He was born July 3, 1960 in Springfield, Ohio to Ernest and Lois (Stewart) Oesterle, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Julie; his children, Holly (Brad) Miller, Devin Koesters and Audrey Oesterle. He was also a proud Papaw to Hannah (Zach) Burckholter and Brianna Miller. In July of 2019, he became a great-grandpa to Eloise Maree. VISITATION: Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 2-5pm at The Water's Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St, Gretna, NE. CELEBRATION OF ROB'S LIFE: Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11am, also at church. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Social distancing/CDC guidelines will be followed. To view a livestream of the service, go to: youtube.com/weomaha. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

