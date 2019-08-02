Oertell, Barbara J. (Ford) September 22, 1936 - July 29, 2019 Age 83, from Omaha. Survived by daughters, Kristen Oertell, Cindy (Jay) Jadlowski; and three cherished grandchildren, Joey (Kaitlin) Jadlowski, Matthew Jadlowski and Lauren Jadlowski. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE AND GATHERING: Sunday, August 4th, 1pm, at Presbyterian Church of the Master, 10710 Corby Circle, Omaha, NE 68164. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Josie Harper Hospice house and VNA Hospice.

