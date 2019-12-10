Odvody, Janice L. August 8, 1942 - December 6, 2019 Age 77 of Wahoo, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 12, at 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 11, from 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment in Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 402-443-3624

