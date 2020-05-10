O'Day, Michael P. January 17, 1942 - May 7, 2020 Age 78 years of Omaha. Survived by wife, Deb O'Day; children: Michael O'Day Jr. and Kellie (Bob) Hansen; step-children: Jamie (Susan) Leonard and Dena (Chris) Ostergaard; beloved dog, Kloie; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, May 14. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 11am Friday, May 15, both at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. For more details, and live webcast visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

