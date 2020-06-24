O'Connor, Maureen K. May 23, 1951 - June 11, 2020 Preceded in death by her daughter, Kim McConnell; parents, Patricia Borgeson, Darrel O'Connor, Charles Wisnieski, and M Robert Borgeson; and brother Michael O'Connor. She is survived by her son, Sean McConnell; sisters, Colleen O'Connor, Connie Ostrand, Sandy Dimitrov and Michelle (Larry) Hicks; brothers, Patrick (Kan) O'Connor, Tim (Linda) O'Connor and John (Jody) O'Connor; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and their extended families. VISITATION Friday, June 26, from 5-6:30pm with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 6:30pm at Bethany Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE Saturday, June 27, at 11am at Grand Island Cemetery, 3168 W Stolley Park Rd. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

