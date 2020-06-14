O'Connor, Dennis M June 4, 1935 - June 11, 2020 Age 85, Council Bluffs, passed away at his daughter's house. Dennis was born in Council Bluffs to the late Denis and Ellen(Sheehy) O'Connor and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1953. After graduation, he began a 44 year working career with the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1997 as a Locomotive Engineer. Dennis was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Beck on June 2, 1956 and they were blessed with 3 children, Kathy, Denise and Kevin. His memberships include St. Patrick's Church and UP Oldtimers. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Shirley in 2009. Survivors include daughters, Kathy O'Connor Hughes, Denise O'Connor; son, Kevin O'Connor; brothers, John O'Connor and wife, Barbara, Thomas O'Connor and wife, Donna; nieces and nephews. Rosary Recitation Monday 6pm followed by VISITATION until 8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10:30am all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral will be live streamed with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert School and the Midlands Humane Society. Mass of Christian Burial will be held when Covid 19 restrictions are lifted. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
