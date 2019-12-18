Ocander, Phyllis A Age 89 Of Blair, NE. Survived by son, Myron of Omaha; daughters, Debra (Randall) Martin and Gloria (Charles) League, all of Blair; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Thursday, 2pm, at United Faith Community Church in Valley. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

