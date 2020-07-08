O'Brien, Dolores A. "Dee"

O'Brien, Dolores A. "Dee" Dee O'Brien of Omaha, NE passed away June 25th, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by daughters Terri (Kevin) Hruska of La Vista and Jackie (Dave) Borcyk of Papillion; four granddaughters Marla Stoltenberg, Kyndra Bendickson, Jamie Langbein, and Casey Wildman; nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline (Kruse) Cook and Lewis Cook; and brother, John (Jack) Cook. Affectionately known to her family as "GG" will be fondly remembered for her spunk, love of animals especially Daisy, and her love of sewing and crafts. Private family inurnment. CELEBRATION OF LIFE at a later date. Any expression of sympathy may be directed to The Nebraska Humane Society or Serene Care Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores O'Brien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.