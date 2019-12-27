Oakley, George Ernest

Oakley, George Ernest 1964 - 2019 George Ernest Oakley, age 55 of Plattsmouth, NE, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born on August 26, 1964 to Edward Ernest and Anna (Galiazzo) Oakley in Omaha, NE. George was a loving and caring father, son, brother, and grandfather. He loved fishing, his two dogs, and spending time with his grandkids. He will be missed deeply by many. He is survived by his two sons: Steven Oakley and family, Tony Oakley and family; his mother, Anna Oakley; brother, John Oakley and family; two sisters, Donna Steed and family, Debra Cooke and family; numerous grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Oakley; and his sister, Alice Collins. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

