O'Toole, Richard E. September 18, 1926 - March 9, 2020 After serving in the then Army Air Corps, Dick attended Creighton University School of Law graduating in 1951. He then joined the FBI serving in Philadelphia and Washington DC. In 1954, he entered the Passonist Congregation eventually becoming the Vice Provincial of Holy Cross Province. In 1973, he returned to Omaha where he practiced law until his retirement. After his retirement, he pursued his lifelong interest in painting, specializing in portraits. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Mildred O'Toole; sisters, Eileen Rupsch, Mary Margaret O'Toole. Survived by wife, Jane O'Toole; daughter, Kara (James) Treece; grandchildren, Alexander and Charles Treece; sister in law, Nancy Roelofsz; nieces and nephew; great nieces and nephews. VISITATION Friday 9:30-10:30am with a MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials to Habitat for Humanity or Siena Francis House. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard O'Toole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.