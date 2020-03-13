O'Toole, Richard E September 18, 1926 - March 9, 2020 VISITATION Friday 9:30-10:30am with a MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials to Habitat for Humanity or Siena Francis House. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

