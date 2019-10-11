O'Reilly, Rose Anne

O'Reilly, Rose Anne Age 90 Rose Anne O'Reilly passed away October 7, 2019 at her home in Omaha, NE. Rose O'Reilly is survived by her five children: Mary Jo O'Reilly of Omaha, NE; Kathleen (Bruce) Chester of Chariton, IA; Jeannie (James) Torzala of Walton, KY; John (Nang) O'Reilly of Las Vegas, NV; and Phillip O'Reilly of Kansas City, MO; and his friend, Tammy; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Joseph O'Reilly; five sisters: Francis Knight, Eleanor McLaughlin, Margaret Brosnahan, Theresa Contri, and Agnes Jolly; and one grandchild, Jarod Chester. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:30am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton. Memorials may be made to the Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chariton. REQUIEM MASS: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 2708 South 24 Street, in Omaha, NE. Pierschbacher Funeral Homes 914 Roland Ave, Chariton, IA 50049 | (641) 774-2918

