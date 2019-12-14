O'Neil, OIlis Lindseys December 2, 1940 - December 10, 2019 OIlis Lindsey O'Neil, a longtime resident of Omaha, NE, died on December 10, 2019, at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth, NE. She was born on December 2, 1940, in Bay Springs, MS, to Charles S. and Earline (Mills) Smith. Her father passed away when she was very young. OIlis was devoted to her stepfather, Reverend Jordan Allen Lindsey, Jr. The family lived in several different towns in Mississippi, following Reverend Lindsey's pastoral appointments. Ollis graduated from Gulfport (MS) High School and briefly attended college before enlisting as a medic in the United States Army. While stationed in Texas, she met a young Air Force lieutenant, the late Richard J. O'Neil. The couple married in November 1965 and moved to Omaha in 1966, enjoying 51 years of marriage. OIlis was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. OIlis was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-in-law, Donald; and sister-in-law, Joan McWhirter. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Jeffrey) Kazmierski and Erin O'Neil; grandchildren, Madelyn and Sophia Kazmierski; sister, Sidney Caldwell; and brothers, Jay (Carlena) Lindsey and Martin Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Janice O'Neil and Mary Lynne O'Neil. Prayer service, private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Omaha. The family requests memorials to the United Methodist Committee on Relief. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

