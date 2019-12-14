O'Neil, OIlis Lindsey

O'Neil, Ollis Lindsey December 2, 1940 - December 10, 2019 Ollis Lindsey O'Neil, a longtime resident of Omaha, died on December 10, 2019, at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth, NE. She was born on December 2, 1940, in Bay Springs, MS, to Charles S. and Earline (Mills) Smith. Her father passed away when she was very young. Ollis was devoted to her step-father, Reverend Jordan Allen Lindsey, Jr. The family lived in several different towns in Mississippi, following Reverend Lindsey's pastoral appointments. Ollis graduated from Gulfport (MS) High School and briefly attended college before enlisting as a medic in the United States Army. While stationed in Texas, she met a young Air Force lieutenant, the late Richard J. O'Neil. The couple married in November 1965 and moved to Omaha in 1966, enjoying 51 years of marriage. Ollis was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Ollis was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother-in-law, Donald; and sister-in-law, Joan McWhirter. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Jeffrey) Kazmierski and Erin O'Neil; grandchildren, Madelyn and Sophia Kazmierski; sister, Sidney Caldwell; and brothers, Jay (Carlena) Lindsey and Martin Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Janice O'Neil and Mary Lynne O'Neil. PRAYER SERVICE and Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Omaha. The family requests memorials to the United Methodist Committee on Relief. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Petrow’s Restaurant is closing after serving Omaha diners for nearly 70 years
-
Blast from the past: Austin's steakhouse is reincarnated in west Omaha
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Of the 3.8 billion men in the world, she is poised to marry Omaha serial killer Nikko Jenkins
-
Meet the 2019 All-Nebraska volleyball team
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.