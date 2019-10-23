O"Leary, Donna R.

O'Leary, Donna R. October 11, 1932 - October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Jr.; parents, Herman and Hazel Engelke; brother, Marion Engelke. Survived by children, Thomas O'Leary; Cathy (LeRoy) Peters, Laurie (Tony) Cherko; grandchildren, Jon, Jenny, Amanda, Kristin; and great-grandchildren: Landen, Lauren, Boyd, Lillian, Madeline. VISITATION: Thursday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.