O'Keefe, Thomas P., M.D. March 10, 1935 - January 24, 2020 VISITATION: Wednesday, January 29, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel with ROSARY at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 30, 10am, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Please send Memorials and Mass requests to St. Leo Catholic Church or Mount Michael Abbey, Elkhorn, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

