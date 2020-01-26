O'Keefe, Thomas P., M.D. March 10, 1935 - January 24, 2020 After a blessed life of 84 years, 10 months, Thomas Patrick died on January 24, 2020. He was a faith-filled, devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. The twinkle in his eyes and sense of humor never waned even with the diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia. He truly loved to laugh and have others laugh with him. He was proud of being a graduate of South High School and of continuing his education at Creighton University and Creighton School of Medicine. He remained a life-long fan and supporter of the CU basketball program. Thomas dedicated his life as an Internist-Cardiologist, practicing in Norfolk, NE for 35 years. Upon relocating to Omaha in 2007, he was restless to utilize his medical skills and found part time employment at MEPS, doing physicals on military inductees. He finally officially retired shortly before his 80th birthday. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Francis and Marjorie O' Keefe; his sister, Kathy Matulevicz; in-law parents, John and Agnes Orcutt; and sister-in-law, Jean Follrath. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 1/2 years, Joan Orcutt O'Keefe; 4 children and 15 grandchildren: daughter, Theresa (Myles) Gart and Hannah, Ethan, Sophie, and Isaac; daughter, Colleen (Michael) Thakor and son Thomas; son, Joseph and children, McKenna, Callahan, Brennan, Delaney, Brogan, Gabriel, and Cecilia; son, Daniel (Shannon) and Siobhan, Lachlan, and Finn; sister, Judy Kelly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Many thanks to Fr. Craig Loecker, Fr. Rob Scheiblhofer, Deacon Randy Landenberger and all the EMHC's for their many visits to Tom while at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, where he received excellent care the last year of his life. Please send Memorials and Mass requests to St. Leo Catholic Church or Mount Michael Abbey, Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 29, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with ROSARY at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 30, 10am at St. Leo Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
