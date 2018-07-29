O'Hearn, Sally Jul 20, 1931 - Jul 27, 2018 Age 87 of Omaha, formerly of Columbus. VISITATION 4-6pm Tuesday, July 31, 2018, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Avenue, Columbus, NE. VISITATION will continue Wednesday morning 9:30am until Service time at the Church. VIGIL 6pm, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Avenue, Columbus, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am, Wednesday, August 01, 2018, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Avenue, Columbus, NE. Interment St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Avenue, Columbus, NE. Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 www.mckownfuneralhome.com

