O'Hare, Terrence D. November 16, 1946 - January 22, 2020 He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Losch O'Hare; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Nancy O'Hare of Saginaw, MI; Michael and Stacey O'Hare of Valley, NE; and Patrick and Deana O'Hare of Omaha, NE; 10 grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia O'Hare and Ron Durand; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline O'Hare. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, January 24th, 7pm, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with Visitation beginning at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 25th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Creighton University School of Law or the Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

