O'Hara, Frank W. "Herk" April 25, 1940 - July 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Fern O'Hara; siblings: Mary, Nadine, Alvin, Alfred, Chet, Bob, and Don. Survived by wife, Karen; daughters: Julie (Mike) Caranci, Fran (Dave) Pullen and Amy (Steve) Turner; grandchildren: Gina, Jessica, Jill, Luke, Isaac and Grace; brother, Bernie (Lynne) O'Hara; sister, Lorraine Kealy; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11am with a Visitation one hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Inurnment at Calvary. Memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

