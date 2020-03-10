O'Gara, Roger C. Age 79 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by his wife, Carol; children, Teresa and Ty Cox of North Platte, NE; Timothy and Marsha O'Gara of Omaha; and Tamara and Craig Peters of Bennington, NE; grandchildren, Caleb and Cameron Cox, Brock and Blake O'Gara, Drew and Mylie Ketterson and Eric Peters; brother, Jerome of Mondamin, IA; sisters, Kathy (Gary) Benschoter of Watsonville, CA; and Patricia and Robert Bowen of Bennington, NE. Gathering with the family: Wednesday, 5-7pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Inurnment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

