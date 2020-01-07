O'Donnell, Gerald P. November 18, 1934 - January 1, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Craig P. O'Donnell. Survived by wife, Bonnie J. O'Donnell; daughter, Cheryl M. O'Donnell; brother, R. Kevin O'Donnell; sister, Rochelle Campbell; sister-in-law, Frances M. Hatfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, January 8th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 9th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Holy Name School, Creighton Prep or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

