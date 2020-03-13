O'Daniel, Michael F., Sr.

O'Daniel, Michael F., Sr. April 14, 1940 - March 10, 2020 Survived by wife, Barbara J.; children: Michael F. O'Daniel, Jr. (Amy), Helen Reese (Sean), Matthew B. O'Daniel (Stacy) and Aloise "Loycee" E. O'Daniel; seven grandchildren; and sisters: Maureen Mangan (Don), Kevyne O'Daniel and Colleen Flanders. Family will receive friends Monday, March 16th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION: Tuesday, March 17th from 9:30am to 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Elkhorn, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael O'Daniel, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.