O'Daniel, Michael F., Sr. April 14, 1940 - March 11, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, March 17th, from 9:30am to 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. INTERMENT: Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Elkhorn, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

