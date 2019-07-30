O'Daniel, Kathleen

O'Daniel, Kathleen November 1, 1937 - July 28, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Elizabeth O'Daniel; brother, Tim O'Daniel. Survived by brother, Mike O'Daniel (Barb); sisters: Maureen Mangan (Don), Kevyne Guinn, and Colleen Flanders; thirteen nieces and nephews. Haiku for Kathleen: nun for a while, gifted artist and writer, Celtic woman strong - dm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.