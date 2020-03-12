O"Connell, John C. "Jack"

O'Connell, John C. "Jack" THE SERVICES SCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 15, HAVE BEEN CANCELLED AND WILL BE RESCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home 1221 North 16th Street Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.