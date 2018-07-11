O'Brien, Sr. Mary Kathleen, RSM May 13, 1944 - Jul 5, 2018 SERVICES: Wednesday at 10am at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday at 6:30pm at Mercy Villa. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

