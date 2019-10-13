O'Brien, Mildred

O'Brien, Mildred June 7, 1923 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Robert J. O'Brien. Survived by son, Robert J. O'Brien, Jr.; daughter, Tarran W. Jones (Michael Conway); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Shela Baker and Pauline Kelsall (John). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 16th at 11am, Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St. Bellevue, NE 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

