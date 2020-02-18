O'Brien, Joan M. January 24, 1957 - February 13, 2020 Age 63 of Beaver Lake, NE. Joan is survived by her husband Dan O'Brien of Beaver Lake; three children: Greggory (Carrie) O'Brien of North Platte NE, Sarah O'Brien of Beaver Lake, and Jeffrey (Shannon) O'Brien of Murray, NE; grandchildren: Caylee and Teegan O'Brien of North Platte NE, and Aiden O'Brien of Murray; three brothers: Dennis (Judy) O'Brien of Grand Island NE, Danny (Kelly) O'Brien of Grand Island, and Doug O'Brien of Kearney, NE; and four sisters: Kathy (Myron) Manning of Sodtown, Edith (Lonny) Madison of Riverdale, Donna (Karl) Bruner of Grand Island, and Rachelle Zulkoski of Kearney. VISITATION: 5-8pm Wednesday, February 19, at Roby Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Thursday, February 20, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. Memorials to the Family. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE | www.robyfuneralhome.com

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Feb 20
Funeral Mass
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:30AM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
