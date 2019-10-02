Nylin, Susan J. July 5, 1978 - September 26, 2019 Bennington, NE. Survived by parents, Michael and Joyce; siblings, Barbara (Terry) Bryson, Bob (Sara) Nylin, and Amy Nylin; 3 nieces; 6 nephews; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 10am at Standing Stone Bible Church 321 S Highway 6 Gretna. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to the family to be designated later. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

