Nutting, Charlene Pearce Age 87, of Glenwood, IA. Passed away Sept. 6, 2019. VISITATION: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 10-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, both at Vine Street Bible Church, 202 N. Vine St., Glenwood, IA 51534. Private Inurnment at a later date. Memorials directed to Vine Street Bible Church. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.