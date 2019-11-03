Nutter, Dorrel Ordale

Nutter, Dorrel Ordale September 13, 1939 - October 31, 2019 Mr. Dorrel Ordale Nutter, age 80, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 31, 2019. Dorrel was born September 13, 1939 to Arthur and Syrena Nutter. Dorrel is survived by his loving daughters, Pamela Slaton, Daun (Robert) Ramirez, Sheri (Ronnie) Kastner; step-daughter, Michele Jackley; 6 grandchildren, Joshua and Jason Limpach, Brittany and Faith Kastner, Abigayle and Isabella Ramirez; 2 great-grandchildren, Tanner and Cody; niece, Carron (Gary) Fitzpatrick; great-niece, Shelly (Paul) King; other relatives and friends. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be 10am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

