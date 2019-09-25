Nussrallah, Robert J. December 14, 1926 - September 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Josephine (Mena) Nussrallah; his brother, Carl; sisters, Helen Brinkman and Doris Anderson; son, John, great-granddaughter, Brianna Fuller; and great-grandson, Caleb Hanlon. Survived by wife of 64 years, Margaret (Gallagher) Nussrallah; and children, Ann (Mark) Adkins, Robert, Jr., Theresa (Nick Kostas), Mary Jo (Steve) Riley, Carolyn (Mark Franz), and James. Also survived by 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren as well as other loving relatives and many friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 26th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with Sharing of Memories at 7pm. FUNERAL: Friday, September 27th, 11:30am West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials to Holy Cross School, Holy Cross Church, or Mercy High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.