Nunn , Henry Jr. May 21, 1928 - May 7, 2020 Nunn, Henry, Jr. May 21, 1928 - May 7, 2020. Survived by son, Robert Joyner (Joan), Ayden, NC; daughter, Janet Huber, Rosenheim, Germany; daughter, Gina Nunn Moore, Omaha, NE; son, Kenneth Nunn (Patricia), Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Byron Edwards, Tonya Joyner, Michelle Joyner, Robert Joyner, Jr. (Erica), Kim Joyner, Kenneth Moore (Amy), Jason Moore, Keith Moore, Jerome Moore (Abby), Foluke Nunn, Dayo Nunn; special cousin, Joyce Hooks; 18 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. Nunn and Nicey Darden Nunn; brother, Gene W. Nunn. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at Omaha, National Cemetery Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

