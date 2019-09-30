Nuffer, Martha S. September 25, 2019 - Age 84 The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30th from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 1st at 10:30am, St. Patrick Catholic Church-Elkhorn, 20500 W. Maple Rd. Family Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church-Elkhorn. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

