Nuffer, Martha S. September 25, 2019 - Age 84 Martha Louise Ann was born July 28, 1935 to the late Felix and Helen Sellen in Luverne, Minnesota. As a child Martha knew everyone in town and they all knew her by name. As a young girl, her love of dolls grew into a collection of over 1000 and all were of unusual nature. They were often on display and many civic organizations asked her to bring some of them to their meetings to speak about her collection. Later, she was a champion baton twirler competing throughout the Midwest. She was also the majorette for the Luverne marching band from 7th through 12th grade. As majorette, she was responsible for placing bands on the parade field during the Tri-State Band Festival. In 1984, the festival honored Martha by naming her a Parade Marshal. She attended Loretta Heights Women's College majoring in art and fashion design. Following college, she returned to Luverne to work on the local paper. She was asked to participate in a local beauty contest, won, and continued winning until placing in the Miss Minnesota pageant. She was also named Miss Sioux Empire, a tri-state contest featuring young women from Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. In 1958, she married Fritz Nuffer, an Army second lieutenant. During their 61-year marriage, they enjoyed 26 years of military life living in ten states and twice in Germany. Following their time in the service, they retired to Omaha, Nebraska, where they enjoyed Nebraska and Creighton sports, live entertainment, their many friends, and hosting Christmas parties. Family and friends always looked forward to the annual Christmas party where there was sure to be love and laughter. Martha was a gracious and skilled host. Martha was an accomplished artist working with oils and clay. She sold over 100 paintings and filled her home with her artwork. In addition to her work as an artist and sculptor, Martha was a homemaker and taught baton lessons. As a military wife, she and her family moved a number of times. Despite moving all over the country and even abroad, Martha maintained a broad range of loyal friends and was diligent in keeping those connections. Along with raising two wonderful sons, Fritz and Steve, Martha also had a passion for dogs raising numerous well-disciplined companions over her lifetime. With all the moving Martha always made sure to make her family feel settled as soon as possible. The family knew they were settled in when Mom's artwork was hung and she would say, "We are home." Her family is blessed to have much of her artwork in their homes to remind them of their beloved mother and grandmother and to be able to appreciate her exceptional talent. Martha was exceedingly proud of her family, most especially her two sons Fritz (Diana} and Steve (Melanie) and her grandchildren Megan, Jordan, Fritz, and Taylor. Her sons both graduated from college, which was one of her lifetime goals. As a devout Catholic, Martha lived an exemplary life of faith, service, and love. As such, the family asks that memorials be given to Elkhorn's St. Patrick Catholic Church. Martha, our love, we miss you so very much. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30th from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 1st at 10:30am, St. Patrick Catholic Church-Elkhorn, 20500 W. Maple Rd. Family Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
