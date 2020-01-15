Nuffer, Jerry T. March 5, 1935 - January 11, 2020 Jerry Thomas Nuffer was born in Sioux Falls, SD and raised in Hills, MN. Jerry spent 20 years in the US Air Force. Jerry retired as an Industrial Engineer. He was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Margaret Nuffer; son, Michael Nuffer; son-in-law, Marvin Faux; and sister, Pamela Deuser. Survived by wife, Muriel Nuffer; children, Debbie Faux and Pat Nuffer (Lynne); grandchildren: Amanda Buscher (John), Dawn Faux, Erin Becker, Scott Faux and Jason Nuffer (Jessie); great-grandchildren: Shane Buscher, Jayden Becker, Taya Becker, Kenna Buscher, Rylin Becker, TJ Nuffer and Evy Nuffer; sister, Nancy Bevilacqua. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16th from 6pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 17th, 11am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S. 42nd St., Bellevue.) INTERMENT: Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
