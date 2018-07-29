Noyes, Patricia A (Walz) Age 84 Valley, NE. Preceded in death by husband Allen; and siblings, Betty Kruse, and Billy Walz. Survived by sons: Michael of Valley, and Ed (Jerrie) of Fairfield, IA; daughter, Kathy (Ron) Keiser; grandchildren: John Keiser, all of Waterloo, and Craig and Autumn Keiser of Brayton, IA; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Herb and Shirley Harris of Woodbine IA, and Carolyn Gabriel of Santa Rosa, CA. VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am at St. John's Catholic Church, with luncheon to follow. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to St John's Catholic Church. Condolences to: reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

