Noyes, Patricia A. (Walz)
Age 84. Valley, NE. Preceded in death by husband Allen; and siblings, Betty Kruse and Billy Walz. Survived by sons: Michael of Valley, and Ed (Jerrie) of Fairfield, IA; daughter, Kathy (Ron) Keiser of Waterloo, NE; grandchildren: John Keiser of Waterloo, and Craig and Autumn Keiser of Brayton, IA; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Herb and Shirley Harris of Woodbine IA, and Carolyn Gabriel of Santa Rosa, CA.
VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at St. John’s Catholic Church in Valley. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am at St. John’s Catholic Church with luncheon to follow. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to St John’s Catholic Church.
